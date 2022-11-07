Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 12,971 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.17. 455,924 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

