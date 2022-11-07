Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $481.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

