Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $85,120,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 176,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

