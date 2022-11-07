MXC Price Hits $0.0544 on Top Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, MXC has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One MXC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $143.81 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Token Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.05629288 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $8,565,142.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

