National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $36.60 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

