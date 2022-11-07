National Express Group (LON:NEX) PT Lowered to GBX 225

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($2.89) to GBX 225 ($2.60) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on National Express Group from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

LON NEX opened at GBX 175.30 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.94. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 156.50 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider John Armitt bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £14,940 ($17,273.67).

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

