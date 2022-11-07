Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 30,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,328,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 245,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.