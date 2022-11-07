Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 0% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $113.76 million and $2.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,586.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00330257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00121532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00758616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00571021 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00230349 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

