New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.89

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 2068759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

