Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.61 EPS.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. 68,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1,415.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,471 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.