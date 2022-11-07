Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 1.4% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.17% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13,545.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXST stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

