Nexum Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $199,739.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

