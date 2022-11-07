Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.32-$2.32 EPS.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.