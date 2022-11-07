Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.75

Shares of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 92719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Featured Articles

