NOV (NYSE:NOV) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Redburn Partners

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Redburn Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NOV by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,971,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 474,269 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in NOV by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 250,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.