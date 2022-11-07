NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $98,179.20 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,376. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 45.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NG shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,904 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 98.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,647,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 446,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

