NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

