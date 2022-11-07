Numeraire Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.06 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $15.29 or 0.00073979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $90.06 million and $2.93 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

