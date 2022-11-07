Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0678 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $340.69 million and $46.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.29 or 0.07617112 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00086901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00069474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

