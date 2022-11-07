Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OAS opened at $109.30 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for approximately 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.