Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OASGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OAS opened at $109.30 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OASGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for approximately 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Oasis Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.