Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after purchasing an additional 472,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

