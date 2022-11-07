OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $474,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in CSX by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 161,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CSX by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 586,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in CSX by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,285,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 843,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. 231,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,261,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

