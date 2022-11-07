OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.88. 44,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,402. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

