OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $89,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,268. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.98.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.