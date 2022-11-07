OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.46. 18,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,093. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

