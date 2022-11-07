OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,722 shares of company stock worth $41,453,379 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $135.55. 116,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

