OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. The company has a market capitalization of $211.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.36.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

