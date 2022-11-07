OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Brian Choi Buys 12,569 Shares

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi purchased 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $139,767.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,206,020 shares in the company, valued at $13,410,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brian Choi purchased 17,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $196,350.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Brian Choi purchased 5,275 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $66,676.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Choi purchased 21,949 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $264,485.45.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPBK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. 38,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $170.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.72%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 131.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $946,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 126,167.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 73,177 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $692,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

