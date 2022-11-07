OPAL Fuels (OPAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. On average, analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of OPAL opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $12.35.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

