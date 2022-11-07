Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.51 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.19-$2.25 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 292,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,910. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 88.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 75,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

