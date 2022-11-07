Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $138.47. 152,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

