Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,580 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $92.26. 183,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

