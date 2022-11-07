Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.98 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,605 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 562,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,284,525. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $230.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

