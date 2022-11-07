Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.73 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 719,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $66,616,000 after purchasing an additional 85,877 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 44,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 239,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

