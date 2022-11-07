Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $24.59 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,469 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 273,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 97,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.73. 957,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,595,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.