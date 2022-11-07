Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $26.42 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 313.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.78.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,919. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

