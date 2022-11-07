Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $43.39 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $43,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

NOW traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,045. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 363.58, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $697.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.34.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,660 shares of company stock worth $9,888,017. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

