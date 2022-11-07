Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $57.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $6.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.21. 177,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.97.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

