Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,759. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.58. The company has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

