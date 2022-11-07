Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 261 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $59.50. 245,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

