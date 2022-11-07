Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.83 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in American Tower by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

