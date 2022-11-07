Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $23.49 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 139,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after buying an additional 50,285 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $155.96. 170,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,034. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

