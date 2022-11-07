Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,568 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.75. 2,418,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average of $157.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $253.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Huber Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

