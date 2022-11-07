Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,051 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $7.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $489.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,212. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.28 and a 200-day moving average of $427.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

