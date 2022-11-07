Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,039,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

LOW stock traded up $4.50 on Monday, hitting $186.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.