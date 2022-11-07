Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 116,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 207,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.5% during the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 192,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,150. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

