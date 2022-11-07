Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 454.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 139,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. The firm has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

