OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael Celano purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Celano purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,085.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronny B. Lancaster purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $263,538. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 117.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

