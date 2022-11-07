Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.15 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $68.15 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,765.24 or 0.99996907 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007716 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022686 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004771 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00251830 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09920054 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $2,206,610.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

