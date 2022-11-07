ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $74.16

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.16, but opened at $71.36. ORIX shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 39.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 3.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

