ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $74.16

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.16, but opened at $71.36. ORIX shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ORIX Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
